Authorities investigating ‘suspicious fires’ in Northeast Nebraska

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - Law enforcement agencies in Northeast Nebraska say they are looking into several fires that they believe were suspicious.

According to a press release, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a number of suspicious rural fires. Authorities say these fires happened between Norfolk, Madison and Stanton.

No additional information has been released on why authorities believe these fires were suspicious.

If you have any information on these fires, authorities say you should contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at (402) 454-2110.

