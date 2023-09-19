Humidity increasing Wednesday ahead of late-week storm chances

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While a few storms lingered during the day Tuesday in far southeastern Siouxland, the rest of us stayed dry and above average yet again with highs in the 80s.

While we can’t rule out an overnight thunderstorm, we’ll mostly be looking at a quiet night with lows in the upper 50s.

The humidity is then going to be on the rise for Wednesday as we’ll see a good amount of sunshine and only a small chance of a pop-up storm again with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday will also give us a pretty similar day to Wednesday with highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday night could give us a slight chance of thunderstorms as lows will hover around 60 degrees.

Friday will give us a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms with those chances getting better as we get into the nighttime hours.

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and those humid conditions will continue.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend as well and that’s when temperatures will start to become a bit cooler as well.

Just how wet is this weekend looking?

