Hy-Vee honoring Iowa State's Jack Trice with limited edition cereal

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jack Trice, Iowa State University’s first Black Athlete is already honored by the university with its football stadium being named Jack Trice Stadium, and now Hy-Vee will also be honoring Trice with a limited edition cereal.

Hy-Vee announced that it will offer a limited edition wheat flake cereal with Trice’s photo on the front of the box.

In 1923, Trice was severely injured during his second collegiate football game and died at the age of 21.

Hy-Vee says that a portion of the cereal sales will benefit the Trice Legacy Foundation which offers scholarships and technology grants for Black Students

