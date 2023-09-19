Iowa man breaks Guinness World Record for largest collection of nativity sets

An Iowa man has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of nativity sets.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - After displaying his collection at Hills Bank in Washington last December, an Iowan has found out he broke the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of nativity sets.

Mike Zahs displayed his entire collection as part of the Tour of Homes event coordinated by the Washington Chamber of Commerce last December. It took six weeks to set up the thousands of scenes. Zahs and friends submitted 19 videos, 102 photos, a 227-page listing of inventory, and 11 media articles covering the display. They also answered a questions sheet and provided two witness statements, all for review by Guinness World Records.

Guinness describes the record as “the largest number of items of a single subject in a private, personal collection and [it] is measured by the number of unique items in the collection that meet [the criteria for the record]”

Zahs started his collection in the 1950s. The displays come from more than 100 different countries, the majority of them handcrafted. Following review of the evidence submitted, Zahs is now the current record holder for the Largest Collection of Nativity Sets, with a record of 2,324 nativities. (Zahs has a collection of 2,539 nativity scenes, but some did not qualify for the record, as each was required to have Mary, Joseph, Jesus, and at least one angel, three wise men, shepherd, animal, star, or a stable.)

You can read more about the world record here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Keeler and Renee Arrowood were arrested after a pursuit
2 people arrested after pursuit on Hwy 75 with speeds up to 120 MPH
A close call after a hot air balloon went down in Brown's Bay of West Lake Okoboji.
Hot air balloon rescue on West Lake Okoboji
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Storm Lake firefighter accused of stealing funds from volunteer association

Latest News

Authorities investigating ‘suspicious fires’ in Northeast Nebraska
An Iowa man has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of nativity sets.
Iowa man breaks Guinness World Record for largest collection of nativity sets
2 people arrested after pursuit on Hwy 75 with speeds up to 120 MPH
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Christopher Smith
Siouxland Catholic Radio Dinner welcomes special guest, Dr. David Anders