Lincoln woman arrested in extortion scheme involving prison nurse and death row inmate

Aubrey Trail is making headlines once again, this time for extorting a prison nurse in a murder-for-hire scheme.
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Aubrey Trail is making headlines once again, this time for extorting a prison nurse in a murder-for-hire scheme using a Lincoln woman, who is now behind bars for her role.

According to court documents, 55-year-old Samantha Al-Rekabi was arrested over the weekend and charged with extortion. Al-Rekabi was hoping to write a book about Trail’s murder conviction and crimes. Along the way, she befriended a nurse who worked at the Reception and Treatment Center, where Trail was housed at his direction.

The nurse had previously smuggled items in for Trail including a cell phone and tobacco. Court documents allege the nurse had told Trail of ongoing problems in her marriage and that Trail told her he had hired a hitman to kill her husband. In order to stop it from happening, the nurse had to pay him $25,000.

In an interview with the FBI, the nurse admitted to taking out the money and giving it to Al-Rekabi hoping to avoid her husband’s killing. Law enforcement, however, do not believe the planned attack on the nurse’s husband was ever credible, instead part of an ongoing scheme by Trail.

Al-Rekabi is due back in court next month.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Keeler and Renee Arrowood were arrested after a pursuit
2 people arrested after pursuit on Hwy 75 with speeds up to 120 MPH
A close call after a hot air balloon went down in Brown's Bay of West Lake Okoboji.
Hot air balloon rescue on West Lake Okoboji
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Storm Lake firefighter accused of stealing funds from volunteer association

Latest News

Nathaniel Kassel
Northwest Iowa man gets life in prison for killing his mother
Authorities investigating ‘suspicious fires’ in Northeast Nebraska
An Iowa man has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of nativity sets.
Iowa man breaks Guinness World Record for largest collection of nativity sets
2 people arrested after pursuit on Hwy 75 with speeds up to 120 MPH
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Christopher Smith