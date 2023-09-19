Nebraska teams battle on the hardwood at Homer triangular

HOMER, Neb. (KTIV) - We’re almost at the halfway point of the high school volleyball season, and three teams were in action in Homer as the Knights hosted a triangular Monday afternoon.

It was Homer, Bloomfield and Guardian Angels Central Catholic battling on the hardwood.

Game One - Homer vs. Bloomfield

Set one Homer wins 25-20

Set two Homer wins 26-24

Game Two - G.A.C.C. vs. Bloomfield

Set one G.A.C.C. wins 25-13

Set two G.A.C.C. wins 25-21

