Nebraska teams battle on the hardwood at Homer triangular
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOMER, Neb. (KTIV) - We’re almost at the halfway point of the high school volleyball season, and three teams were in action in Homer as the Knights hosted a triangular Monday afternoon.
It was Homer, Bloomfield and Guardian Angels Central Catholic battling on the hardwood.
Game One - Homer vs. Bloomfield
- Set one Homer wins 25-20
- Set two Homer wins 26-24
Game Two - G.A.C.C. vs. Bloomfield
- Set one G.A.C.C. wins 25-13
- Set two G.A.C.C. wins 25-21
