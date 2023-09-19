Nebraska teams battle on the hardwood at Homer triangular

The Homer Knights celebrate after taking the win in game one winning two sets to none.
The Homer Knights celebrate after taking the win in game one winning two sets to none.
By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOMER, Neb. (KTIV) - We’re almost at the halfway point of the high school volleyball season, and three teams were in action in Homer as the Knights hosted a triangular Monday afternoon.

It was Homer, Bloomfield and Guardian Angels Central Catholic battling on the hardwood.

Game One - Homer vs. Bloomfield

  • Set one Homer wins 25-20
  • Set two Homer wins 26-24

Game Two - G.A.C.C. vs. Bloomfield

  • Set one G.A.C.C. wins 25-13
  • Set two G.A.C.C. wins 25-21

