Northwestern remains at the top, Morningside and Dordt not far behind in latest NAIA football polls

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -With a new week comes a new set of NAIA football rankings and tell you what Siouxland, you’re looking pretty good with the latest batch of polls.

Because, right at the top of the nation sit the Northwestern Red Raiders and their 3-0 record, Northwestern is at the top for the 3rd straight edition of the polls.

Not far behind in 3rd the Morningside Mustangs also at 3-0, and although the Stangs are still figuring things out under center they have shown that they are a dangerous ball club so far. By the way, add in grand view and the top 3 teams in the nation are all from Iowa.

Then you have the Dordt Defenders rounding out Siouxland’s time in the top 25 at 16. Dordt also is 3-0 they have a bye this week.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.