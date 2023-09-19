Officers take in pig spotted on Bacon Creek Road

Officers with the Corbin Police Department spotted a wayward pig roaming the streets in their...
Officers with the Corbin Police Department spotted a wayward pig roaming the streets in their community Saturday.(Corbin Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – Police in Kentucky have an odd inmate in custody and are looking for its owner.

Officers with the Corbin Police Department spotted a wayward pig roaming the streets in their community Saturday.

But it wasn’t just any street. They found the pig strolling down Bacon Creek Road.

Yes, you read that right.

The department made a post about the pig on Facebook searching for its owner.

“Please hurry before the Corbin Fire Department gets hungry,” the post jokes.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Keeler and Renee Arrowood were arrested after a pursuit
2 people arrested after pursuit on Hwy 75 with speeds up to 120 MPH
A close call after a hot air balloon went down in Brown's Bay of West Lake Okoboji.
Hot air balloon rescue on West Lake Okoboji
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Storm Lake firefighter accused of stealing funds from volunteer association

Latest News

United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne,...
United Auto Workers threatens to expand targeted strike if there is no substantive progress by Friday
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Ray Epps, center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theory, is charged with misdemeanor over Capitol riot
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Man accused in deaths of nearly two dozen elderly women in Texas killed by his prison cellmate
Iowa woman accused of stealing over $23,000 from residents at mental health service
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International...
Biden exhorts world leaders at the UN to stand up to Russia, warns not to let Ukraine ‘be carved up’