Sioux City City Council approves second reading of concept plan for ‘Lieber Heights’ development

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Lieber Construction is creating a residential housing development on the city’s north side.

Monday night, the Sioux City City Council approved the second reading of the concept plan for the “Lieber Heights” development. Many residents voiced their concerns about the plan.

The first reading of Lieber’s concept plan was passed on September 11th. On Monday, the city council passed the second reading.

However, concerned citizens spoke before the vote. Some were concerned about the transparency of the project, the lack of a traffic study, and the grading process. But, many worried about the plan being “set in stone” when the council approved it. Council Member Dan Moore says that’s not the case. “We aren’t locked into it at all,” Moore said. “There’s so much more to be done. There will be public hearings at the planning zoning commission meetings, there will be public hearings with us, the city council. And I welcome the citizen’s input though. I’ve said this before one the citizens don’t care and don’t participate, we are all going to be in trouble,” said Moore.

Moore also shared some of those steps would include a preliminary plan, final plan, grading plan, and traffic study.

