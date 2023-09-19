Siouxland Catholic Radio Dinner welcomes special guest, Dr. David Anders

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A nationally known radio host, writer and speaker brought his message to Sioux City, Monday night.

For its second annual dinner, Siouxland Catholic Radio invited Dr. David Anders to its event, Monday night.

Anders hosts the EWTN Radio program “Called to Communion”. He’s also a University of Iowa graduate.

Monday, Anders was a guest on Siouxland Catholic Radio’s broadcast. And that night. he shared his message with Siouxlanders.

Anders touched on what’s unique about the Roma Catholic faith, provided a dialog for people who have questions about Catholicism, and helped open people to the faith.

Siouxland Catholic Radio started this dinner last year as a way to connect with its listeners.

”I always love to go visit new communities and meet new people. And as a radio host, it’s lovely to actually get out and meet people who actually listen to the show. You know because on the radio it is just kind of an abstraction but to know there are listeners out there someplace, we don’t see them,” said Anders. “So to actually be in an environment and interact with people who know the show or might know the show and get to know it is very exciting.”

The dinner and program started at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people arrested after pursuit on Hwy 75 with speeds up to 120 MPH
Brandi Smith
Sioux City woman gets 10 years in prison for stealing over $60,000 from a local business
A close call after a hot air balloon went down in Brown's Bay of West Lake Okoboji.
Hot air balloon rescue on West Lake Okoboji
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Storm Lake firefighter accused of stealing funds from volunteer association

Latest News

Siouxland Catholic Radio Dinner welcomes special guest, Dr. David Anders
Sioux City City Council approves grading permit along 28th Street
Sioux City City Council approves second reading of concept plan for ‘Lieber Heights’ development
Lieber Heights Development Plan
Sioux City City Council approves second reading of concept plan for ‘Lieber Heights’ development
Sioux City Council approve grading permit.
Sioux City City Council approves grading permit along 28th Street