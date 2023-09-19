Siouxland Catholic Radio Dinner welcomes special guest, Dr. David Anders

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A nationally known radio host, writer and speaker brought his message to Sioux City, Monday night.

For its second annual dinner, Siouxland Catholic Radio invited Dr. David Anders to its event, Monday night.

Anders hosts the EWTN Radio program “Called to Communion”. He’s also a University of Iowa graduate.

Monday, Anders was a guest on Siouxland Catholic Radio’s broadcast. And that night. he shared his message with Siouxlanders.

Anders touched on what’s unique about the Roma Catholic faith, provided a dialog for people who have questions about Catholicism, and helped open people to the faith.

Siouxland Catholic Radio started this dinner last year as a way to connect with its listeners.

”I always love to go visit new communities and meet new people. And as a radio host, it’s lovely to actually get out and meet people who actually listen to the show. You know because on the radio it is just kind of an abstraction but to know there are listeners out there someplace, we don’t see them,” said Anders. “So to actually be in an environment and interact with people who know the show or might know the show and get to know it is very exciting.”

The dinner and program started at 6 p.m.

