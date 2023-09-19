Siouxland sweeps GPAC football weekly awards

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -This weekend the Siouxland stars showed out in the GPAC bringing a sweep of weekly honors back to Siouxland.

Start on the offensive side of the ball, where Morningside Wide Receiver Zach Norton was named GPAC offensive player of the week after he torched the Mount Marty Defense. Norton a redshirt junior from Sioux Falls went off for 236 all-purpose yards 11 catches and 2 touchdowns in the Mustangs rout of the lancers.

Norton and the Mustangs return to action when they take on Midland in Sioux City on September 23rd kickoff is set for 1pm.

Over on the defensive side of the ball, it’s Dordt Linebacker Ian Macdonald. Mac picked up a couple of key interceptions for the Defenders in their victory over the Bulldogs of Concordia.

The first came early in the matchup when Concordia was threatening to tie the game up at 7. MacDonald came down with the ball in the endzone and the return set up a Dordt Field goal to extend the lead.

The second interception of MacDonald’s day came late in the game and a return inside the 5 allowed Dordt to score their final points in the blowout. MacDonald and Dordt are on Bye this week they return to action on September 30th, when they travel to Hastings.

And, in the third phase of the game the award went to Northwestern Kicker Eli Stader, all Stader did was go a perfect 3 of 3 on field goals two of which were from 40 plus yardage, and then go 6 for 6 on PAT’s as Northwestern pummeled Doane in their home opener.

Stader and the red raiders are back in action this Saturday, the 23d, when they take on Mount Marty in Yankton kickoff is set for 7pm.

