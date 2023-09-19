Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Christopher Smith

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding Christopher Smith.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Smith is wanted for violating his federal probation. Smith is on probation for a Weapons Offense.

Smith is described as a 43-year-old man, who is 5′9″ tall, and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal Service’s tipline at (712) 252-0211, or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous, and the information provided remains confidential.

