Storm Lake Police: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing victim five times

By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - One man was seriously injured and another was arrested after a stabbing in a Northwest Iowa community.

The Storm Lake Police Department says 31-year-old Oscar Ortiz of Laurens, Iowa is facing several charges, including attempted murder, robbery and assault.

The charges stem from a stabbing reported Monday, Sept. 18 in Storm Lake. Police say just before 5 p.m. Ortiz confronted a man outside 1601 Lochedem Drive and allegedly stabbed him five times with a large hunting knife. Ortiz also allegedly stole the victim’s phone and left the area in a vehicle.

Police say the victim was able to escape from Ortiz and walk one block to the main entrance of the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center. The victim was treated for serious injuries before being flown to another hospital for further treatment.

By 5:15 p.m., police learned Ortiz was surrendering himself at the Storm Lake Police Department. He was taken into custody without further incident outside the SLPD. Ortiz was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail where he was held on a $75,000 bond.

