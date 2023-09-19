Summer makes a comeback for our Tuesday

Summer makes a comeback for our Tuesday(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Last night we had some strong to even a few severe thunderstorms move through the area. For the most part, we saw light rain fall across the region, but some isolated locations picked up some rain totals that could be totaled up to over an inch.

This morning we are still seeing a strong thunderstorm near Carrol and Rockwell City this morning, but the storm is quickly moving east. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s across the region which is 15 to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning.

Today we are forecasting for a sunny and hot day in Siouxland. Highs will be in the upper 80s to a few low 90s across the region. Going to feel very summer like here in Siouxland. Wind will also be on the calmer side out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The rest of the work week is looking to be on the dry side for rain, but this upcoming weekend we have a big system heading for Siouxland which will bring not only some heavy rain but severe storms. Right now, it is to far out to pinpoint anything but we are closely monitoring this weekend for the chance of some strong storms.

We have all the details in the attached video and the latest on the weather on News 4 at Noon.

