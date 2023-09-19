Waldorf set to join Great Plains Athletic Conference in 2024

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOREST CITY, IA (KTIV) - In a press conference on the Waldorf campus Monday morning, it was announced that Waldorf would be joining the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

Now Waldorf was already an affiliate member with the conference for men’s and women’s soccer. The Warriors will be the 13th member of the Great Plains Athletic conference when they officially join at the start of the 2024-2025 academic year.

“These are exciting times for Waldorf Athletics, the GPAC has a great reputation of being first class, but also very challenging,” said Waldorf athletic director Chad Gassman. “The Coaches and Staff are looking forward to the opportunity to compete in this league.”

Waldorf set to join Great Plains Athletic Conference