WAYNE, NE (KTIV) -After winning a revenge game against Concordia St Paul, the Wayne State Wildcats have jumped not one but two spots to the top spot in the AVCA TARAFLEX division 2 volleyball coaches’ poll.

The Wildcats are back in action, on Tuesday September 19th when they host Chadron State, start time is set for 6pm in Wayne, America.

