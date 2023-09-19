Wayne State’s Bohn takes home NSIC offensive player of the week honors

WAYNE, NE (KTIV) - Wayne State quarterback Nick Bohn was named NSIC offensive player of the week. All Bohn did was crank out a career high 356 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns and 2 rushing touchdowns in the Wildcats walloping of Southwest Minnesota State.

The junior went 14 of 26 and connected for 74, 59, and 54 yards on the scoring plays. Bohn and the Wildcats will be back in action on Saturday when they visit Missouri S & T kickoff is set for 6pm.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.