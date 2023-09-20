4 Nebraska schools named 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools

(U.S. Department of Education)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The U.S. Department of Education has named four Nebraska schools as 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools due to their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Each year up to 420 schools can be nominated for the award. The four Nebraska schools that received the achievement were honored in one of the two categories, Exemplary High Performance Schools or Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools. The Nebraska schools include:

  • Dodge Elementary School, Howells-Dodge Consolidated Schools.
  • Reeder Elementary School, Millard Public Schools.
  • Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School, Millard Public Schools.
  • High School and Pender Elementary School, Pender Public Schools.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”

Nebraska Commissioner of Education Brian Maher also congratulated the Nebraska schools. “We want to congratulate and celebrate the four Nebraska schools that have earned the Blue Ribbon Schools Award,” Maher said. “These schools are amazing examples of hard work, focus, and the desire for excellence. They represent diverse groups and populations across our state and provide a model for all of Nebraska.”

