WAYNE, NE (KTIV) - If you love music and want to see an award-winning group, head on down to Wayne State college on Thursday, Sept. 28th.

Canadian Brass will be performing at 7:30 p.m. at the Ramsey Theatre. Tickets are only $10, but are free for students and staff.

To learn more about this musical event, make sure to follow this link.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.