Around Siouxland: Cars-N-Carroll Show & Shine

By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARROLL, NE (KTIV) - A family friendly event is coming back to Carroll, Nebraska this weekend.

This classic car event started back in 2014 and returns Sunday Sept. 24th. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and continues until 12 p.m. The event is both free and rain or shine.

There will also be food vendors and live music as well. To learn more about the event make sure to follow this link.

