Around Siouxland: Morningside Youth Dance Clinic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Well if your child likes football, dancing and/or the Morningside Mustangs, there is an event for them coming up.

For homecoming weekend, on Saturday, Oct. 7th, students in grades kindergarten through 5th grade are encouraged to come out and learn a dance they can perform at halftime of the football game.

The event is free if the child brings the shirt they will receive in the morning. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and for more information, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.