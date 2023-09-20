Car rolls over on Northeastern Nebraska highway
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STANTON COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Columbus, Nebraska woman has escaped life threatening injuries after she lost control of her vehicle late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 15.
According to Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Katelyn Bayer was heading north when she accidentally lost control, entered a ditch, and rolled multiple times.
Authorities say Bayer was wearing her seatbelt during the accident, but her vehicle was totaled.
