Former owner of Davenport apartment may be liable for collapse

The former owner of a Davenport apartment building may be liable for a deadly collapse.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The partial collapse on May 28 killed three people and displaced dozens of others.

Investigators say inadequate maintenance and problems with shoring on the exterior wall led to the collapse.

So far, at least seven lawsuits have been filed by former tenants. Most have been filed against the current building owner Andrew Wold, along with the city, and various contractors.

However, the Des Moines Register reports that some have brought claims against the former owner and managers, Waukee Investments and Parkwild Properties. They last owned the building in 2021.

They argue they hold no liability.

A judge is refusing to dismiss lawsuits against them.

