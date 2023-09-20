Hazardous household material disposal held in Orange City in effort to keep landfills clean

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ORANGE CITY, IA (KTIV) -It may feel like fall, but folks in Orange City and Alton, Iowa, tackled some spring cleaning, Tuesday, trying to clear out those things they couldn’t throw in the trash.

Tuesday night, the Northwest Iowa Area Solid Waste Agency held its “Household Hazardous Waste clean-up.”

People could come to the Orange City Street Department building and dispose of a number of different items from solvents and stain removers to pesticides and herbicides.

It was all free of charge. But, to get rid of latex paints, you had to pay one dollar.

This event is all about giving the public the chance to keep landfills clean.

It gets recycled, some of this does, it gets incinerated, at least it’s handled properly so you don’t have any leaching in the landfills you want to keep all of the chemicals you can out,” said Larry Oldenkamp, from the Northwest Iowa Area Solid Waste Agency

Since the even started in 2008, organized have increased the tonnage of hazardous materials they have properly disposed of.

Part of that is because of efforts to raise awareness about the importance of proper waste disposal.

”I usually go around and give speeches and talks to the local schools, local clubs, so we get the message out, so they understand what programs we have at the agency,” said Oldenkamp.

Oldenkamp also said he expected around 100 people to bring those hazardous materials to the event.

