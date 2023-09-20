Healthbeat 4: Prevention 101 and prostate cancer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Prevention 101 is an initiative from the Siouxland District Health Department working to focus on preventative measures when it comes to major health issues that can often get put on the back burner.

“What it is is as the normal healthy prostate cells become abnormal and start to grow at an uncontrolled rate,” said Dan Olsen of Siouxland Urology.

The prostate is a walnut-sized gland located below the bladder in men.

Any male can be at risk for prostate cancer but a man can have a higher risk if they have a family history of cancer, are of the African-American race and are older in age.

“Unfortunately, just the older you get your age is a risk factor against you. The older you are, the higher risk you have for prostate cancer,” said Olsen.

The average age of men diagnosed is 65, but they should start screening for prostate cancer as soon as 50.

Olsen added, “It is really important to screen and I think as a community, we do a great job, you know, and if there’s ever any concern from a patient level, like hey, you know, do I need the screening? I’m sure any primary doctor here in our community would feel very comforting. Yeah, let’s let’s check this out.”

These screens are recommended every year through a blood test or a prostate exam.

“You don’t really have signs or symptoms of prostate cancer unless it is a very advanced disease. So it’s kind of silent until it becomes a big problem,” said Olsen.

Prostate is a very common cancer. The American Cancer Society says that 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

“Typically, people don’t have symptoms like oh, well I had blood in my urine or all of a sudden you know, I started having pain. It’s it’s kind of a silent thing until it gets more advanced and by that point, then it’s a little harder to treat. We do have treatment options, but it’s not as ideal as if we were to catch it earlier,” said Olsen.

Additionally, if there is someone in your family who has already had prostate cancer, doctors say you may want to start screening earlier than 50 years old depending on when they were diagnosed and how aggressive their disease was.

According to Siouxland Urology, even during and after treatment a few things can help manage life with prostate cancer:

Keep up with follow-up appointments to monitor for recurrence.

Join a support group to connect with others facing the same journey.

Look into clinical trials testing new treatments.

Work closely with your care team to manage side effects and quality of life.

The key is being proactive and asking your doctor questions every step of the way. With an early diagnosis and proper treatment, prostate cancer can often be cured.

Contact Siouxland Urology at (605) 217-7000 to request an appointment.

