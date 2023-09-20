Michael Jordan rookie card found in unclaimed Iowa safe deposit box sells for more than $5K

While not the actual card that was sold at auction, this example shows what the Michael Jordan card looked like.(U.S. Attorney Eastern District of New York)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the most sought-after basketball cards of all time has sold for $5,400.

The Michael Jordan rookie card was among the contents of an unclaimed safe deposit box Iowa Treasurer Roby Smith’s office put up for auction earlier this year.

“It’s certainly not every day we come across an item in our care that creates this much excitement,” Smith said in a press release.

The card was appraised by a Professional Sports Authenticator and found to be authentic, with a grade of seven out of 10, meaning it’s near mint.

KCCI reports the card was put up for auction at IowaUnclaimedProperty.org on Sept. 5.

“While the card has sold, the proceeds from the sale will stay in Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for the rightful owner or heir to claim, as with any auctioned item,” Smith said.

The treasurer’s office explained that when it runs out of room to store the safe deposit boxes, it puts the contents up for auction, but only after searching for, and reaching out to, the owner.

The treasurer’s office said it gets two or three hundred abandoned safe deposit boxes every year, and currently has almost 3,000.

