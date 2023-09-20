Rain chance begins on Thursday for parts of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The humidity was on the rise on our Wednesday as most of us saw a good deal of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.

While we can’t rule out a thundershower, most of us will see a partly cloudy sky and lows in the upper 50s.

Some thunderstorms could start to develop during the morning hours on Thursday in western Siouxland and they most likely stay more to the west although a slight chance of a thundershower reaching over to Sioux City and far western Iowa could occur as highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Thursday evening and Thursday night could give western Siouxland some more thunderstorm activity and a few of those cells could get a little stronger with lows Thursday night in the upper 50s.

An isolated thunderstorm chance could be with us during the day on Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

The better chances of storms start to occur Friday evening, first in western Siouxland.

These storms will have a chance of being severe with hail and wind the primary threats at this point.

As we get into Friday night, those storms will be moving east and give all of Siouxland a chance of seeing storms.

We could see a lull in the action for a while on Saturday but eventually more storms will start forming again later in the day, and this time eastern Siouxland may be the more favored area in getting in on more of the storms which again could be strong to severe.

Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s.

As the storm system pushes to the east, rain showers will start wrapping around the system which could lead to more shower chances on Sunday with highs in the low 70s.

I’ll be taking a close look at the timing of these storms tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

