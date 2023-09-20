Rotary Club of Sioux City welcomes “To Catch A Frog” to Spalding Park Story Walk

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Last year, the Rotary Club of Sioux City added a “Story Walk” to Spalding Park. It’s a looped track that features stands where visitors can read a children’s books while they walk.

Starting Wednesday, September 20th, people on the walk can enjoy a story written by a Siouxland author.

Spalding Park’s “Story Walk” has been a hit with visitors both young and old since it was set up in 2022.

“Every time we come out to change the books we have people, local individuals, who are walking on the trail, saying how awesome it is for just themselves, even as an adult, to walk around and read the stories,” said Heather Hennings, President of the Rotary Club of Sioux City. “And then how they’ll bring their kids and their grandkids out to read the stories that we put in.”

Wednesday afternoon, the club celebrated a milestone when they changed the story on the walk to Chris Ferry’s “To Catch A Frog.” Ferry owns Theodore’s Academy, Preschool & Childcare. Her book is now the first in the Story Walk’s history written by a Siouxland author.

“There’s so many talented people in our community,” said Hennings. “The Rotary Club is really about local businesses and local individuals, so that’s what we’re excited about today. To feature someone local, and to support the youth of our community through the rotary club of Sioux City.”

“To Catch a Frog” is based on Ferry’s experience teaching her grandkids at Theodore’s Academy. In fact, many of the main characters are based on Ferry’s grandkids.

“So, we used to catch like, a lot of frogs,” said Lenox, one of Ferry’s grandchildren. “A lot a lot of frogs. Sometimes toads, but the main thing that we used to catch is really frogs.”

“And once, we found bunnies in the garden!” added Keely, one of Ferry’s other grandchildren.

“They’re always fun, a fun group, and always catching frogs,” said Ferry. “And he actually brought a little toad to school one day when we first opened. Had it in his pocket. So, just fun stories from what these guys have done and what we’ve experienced with them.”

The kids even got the chance to take the story walk and read the book themselves, right after a ribbon cutting.

“To Catch a Frog” was actually Ferry’s first book, and she says she has more fun nature-related stories on the way! However, it’s safe to say the frog catching won’t stop anytime soon.

“There’s too many frogs in our backyard!” said Lenox. “So that’s why we always catch them.”

Hennings says that they’re looking for other local children’s book authors to feature on the Story Walk. If you’re interested, you can reach out to the Rotary Club of Sioux City at (712) 389-6675, or through their website.

