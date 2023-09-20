Science show aimed at increasing STEAM education brings families out in Orange City

ORANGE CITY, IA (KTIV) -Tuesday night, families were treated to a fantastic display of science in Orange City.

The Orange City Public Library used money from a grant to bring in Professor Rick Brammer, from “Absolute Science”, to show off some neat science tricks.

The demonstration included a display of Bernoulli’s principle” at work.

That was followed by a hair-raising experience with the “Van de Graaff generator”.

Everything about the fun-filled event is to spark curiosity in kids.

”Our whole mission is to make it fun for the kids, we want to motivate them. We don’t want to be the teachers, we’ll explain how everything works, but we want to get the kids excited about science, so when they leave, they’re talking to they’re talking to their parents, they’re talking to their teachers. ‘Hey let’s do something,’” said Brammer

Bringing in “Absolute Science” is part of the Orange City Public Library’s push to promote STEAM, which stands for “Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math”.

We’ve brought in a STEAM cart, we’re doing some STEM challenges, we’re doing maker space and so we now have brought in “Absolute Science” so that we can start with this really fun and educational show,” said Phyllis VanGelder, from the Orange City Public Library.

The library in Orange City tries to put on events, like these, as much as it can because of the great response from the community.

