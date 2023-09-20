Sioux City Art Center’s new exhibit has pieces once featured at the Smithsonian

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An artist, whose work was featured at the Smithsonian, will bring her artwork to the Sioux City Art Center.

Titled “Judy Onofrio: Deep Dive” the new exhibit includes carefully crafted sculptures from Onofrio.

The Minnesota woman has been making art for more than 50 years. Her work is now featured in many private and museum collections around the world.

Art Center officials said Onofrio incorporates a lot of themes in her art.

“I think there in the kind of beauty of her work that it is very easy to get sucked in and the more time you spend with it the more time you see these themes of transformation of collecting of change that kind of come through and even mortality that she spends a lot of time thinking about,” said Christopher Atkins of the Sioux City Art Center.

If you want to see the art and meet the artist, the Sioux City Art Center will have a reception for the opening of the exhibit from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.

