Sioux City man sentenced for embezzling from an Indian Tribal Organization

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man from Sioux City was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for embezzling and stealing from an Indian Tribal Organization.

According to the Department of Justice, 31-year-old Jordan Fourkiller was sentenced on Sept. 20. He was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution and must serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

Authorities say in December 2021, the Omaha Nation Tribe of Nebraska discovered possible fraudulent checks being cashed at two locations near the Omaha Nation Indian Reservation. An investigation by the Omaha Nation and the FBI revealed two counterfeit checks in the amount of $1,500 were cashed at two different convenience stores in Nebraska.

The investigation determined a check was originally issued to a tribal member as a part of the Omaha Nation’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Aid Program. The check was stolen from the tribal member and altered using online check-writing software to create two checks to be paid out to Fourkiller. He was not the person who altered the stolen checks, but authorities say Fourkiller was asked to cash the checks because he possessed a tribal identification card. Fourkiller agreed to cash the two checks in exchange for keeping $500 from each check.

