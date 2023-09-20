Siouxland kids get to trick-or-treat at the Tyson Events Center

Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center
By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As Halloween is right around the corner, an exciting family friendly event is coming to the Tyson Events Center on Thursday, Oct. 26th.

Trick or Treaters will have the chance to get free candy from local businesses and organizations from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Make sure to enter at the Primebank box office upon arriving. The event is free and for more information, follow this link.

