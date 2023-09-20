SportsFource Champion: Tony Palmer

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) - “Every time I run, I just run like it’s my last time running the ball,” said South Sioux City junior Antonio “Tony” Palmer. “So I just run hard every chance I get.”

That Strategy has paid off big time for Tony Palmer and the South Sioux City Cardinals, entering the week at an undefeated 4-0 The Cardinals have lit a spark under not just the school but the community as they’ve jumped out of the gates.

“School, Community wise we had three home games to start the year off and we’ve had awesome crowds,” said South Sioux City head coach Jackson Dickerson. “It’s been exciting there has been a lot of energy.”

Having energy in the stands is pretty easy with a solid offensive line and the big play ability of running back Tony Palmer, who has been the workhorse so far for the Cardinals.

“Honestly I have to give credit to my line,” said Palmer. “I love those guys they’re great they work hard all the time.”

“Tony has big play potential he breaks a lot of tackles,” said Dickerson “And he has a lot of speed and it’s pretty exciting to watch him bust out those big runs.”

One of those big runs came in a game against the Cardinals rival on the other side of the river Sioux City West, and as much as I’d like to describe the play, there are a few people who had a better view of the action.

“I made a guy miss and I just saw a bunch of sideline so I hit it as fast as I could,” said Palmer “And then I saw my teammate, Andrew So I was like I guess we’ll do something fun so I hit him with the high five.”

“I can’t remember the distance of the run maybe 80 yards,” said Dickerson but he truly ran over 100 yards for the play.”

Andrew is tight end Andrew Ortiz who knew exactly what he was doing on that play.

“I was blocking on the left side and saw Tony break out, he always tells us to hustle there,” said Ortiz. “And you know I wanted to be like Tyreek Hill, where he ran up to him and high fived him and you know Tony’s my homie, so I just wanted to do that.”

On Friday, Palmer and South Sioux face off against 3-1 Millard West, in one of their biggest tests of the season.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.