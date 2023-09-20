A sunny day is on tap for our Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This morning we have a chance of seeing patchy fog out west, but the rest of the day we are forecasting plenty of sunshine for our Wednesday. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the southeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with lows in the 50s and lows in the 60s across Siouxland. The wind will continue to be breezy out of the southeast, 10 to 15 miles per hour. Then there is a chance of a few storms possible tonight, but mainly starting into the early parts of our Thursday morning.

Thursday highs will be in the 80s, but our main focus is the rain. Tomorrow is looking to be when we will see an uptick of rain and thunderstorms across the region.

Tomorrow morning, we will see a few isolated thunderstorms forming, but by midday, we will be seeing the chance of some stronger thunderstorms developing.

Then this weekend, our highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, but a large storm system will be moving into the Siouxland area. We are forecasting heavy rain and strong thunderstorms for this weekend.

Rain totals could be climbing over 2 inches in isolated areas. Then the Storms Prediction Center has put out a marginal and slight risk of severe weather for central and western Siouxland for our Friday.

We have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.