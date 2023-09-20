Top-ranked Wildcats handle business against Chadron State

Head coach Scott Kneifl shares a message with the Wildcats during a timeout.
By Amber Salas
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - The Wayne State Wildcats volleyball team is on fire right now sitting at 8-1, and fresh off of beating the #1 team Concordia-St. Paul this past Friday.

The Cats have now overtaken that number one spot in the latest AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. Wayne State was back at home on Tuesday night hosting Chadron State.

In set one, Jordan McCormick would get a smooth dig to set up Kelsie Cada on the left and she slams that ball down for the kill. It was one of her 13 kills on the night. Wayne State would go on to take set one 25-17.

Over to match point of set two, the Wildcats set this one up to Taya Beller as she runs up with all the power in the world to get the kill as the Cats take set two 25-16.

In set three, the Wildcats showed off that they have power all around. They would set up Channatee Robles on the outside who adds another big kill.

The whole crowd was on their feet for the set point in set three. Off the serve, Chadron State sets it up trying to go for the kill but Maggie Brahmer is right there rising up for the block.

Wayne State College gets the sweep three sets to none.

