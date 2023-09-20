WATCH LIVE: Service for fallen Algona, IA police officer

By Dean Welte
Sep. 20, 2023
ALGONA, Iowa (KTIV) - Services for a fallen Algona police officer who was killed in the line of duty last week are set to begin Wednesday morning.

Doors opened at 9 a.m. on Wednesday for the public funeral service for Officer Kevin Cram. The service is scheduled to get underway at 10:30 a.m. at the Alonga Community School. It will be streamed inside this story and on KTIV’s Facebook page.

Following the funeral, a procession to the cemetery in Corwith is being held. The public was encouraged to show support for Officer Cram by lining the route of the procession and displaying flags posters, and signs.

