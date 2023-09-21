Around Siouxland: Irish Bowling

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Do you like bowling? Well, you might just like Irish bowling that is coming to Sioux City this weekend.

On Sunday Sept. 24th, starting at 11 a.m. teams will bowl a small cannonball in the least number of throws on a given course, which is also on a roadway. The event lasts until 2 p.m. and those who want to participate must be 21 or older.

All proceeds will go to the Annual Angels caring for those with special needs. To learn more information, make sure to follow this link.

