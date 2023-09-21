Broadcast organizations come together for the Siouxland Broadcasting Fair

By Joe McMahan
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Those interested in jobs in broadcasting and journalism had the opportunity to speak with KTIV and other local TV and radio companies.

The annual “Broadcasting Job Fair,” at Briar Cliff University, allowed students looking for a career to talk with professionals and see what openings are available.

It’s a good way to get their foot in the door.

”It’s good to know that we have opportunities here for young students, freshmen, and seniors, to get involved in the city and be really involved with what they want to do with their major,” said Danielle Rivera, a Briar Cliff Junior.

While students benefit from the job fair, they aren’t the only ones.

“I used to be in broadcasting, and it was some of the most exciting and fun work I ever did so I thought I would stop by and see what is going on and if there were any possibilities where things could come together,” said Wes Michaelson, a job fair attendee.

Broadcast organizations come together for the Siouxland Broadcasting Fair
