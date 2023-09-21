Building in Castana, IA destroyed in fire

The aftermath of a fire in Castana, Iowa.
The aftermath of a fire in Castana, Iowa.(KTIV)
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT
CASTANA, Iowa (KTIV) - A fire broke out Thursday in a Monona County, Iowa community.

Sometime after noon, a building caught fire in the 300 block of 4th Street in Castana, Iowa, this is according to a relative of the building’s owner.

The relative says the fire happened inside a wood shop that ended up being destroyed in the blaze. According to the relative, the owner of the wood shop had been working in the building all morning and had gone inside his nearby house to eat lunch. While the owner was getting ready to go back inside the wood shop, he and other family members heard a loud bang. Right after hearing this noise, they saw that the wood shop had caught fire.

Fire departments from Castana, Onawa and Whiting were called in to put out the fire. The relative who spoke to KTIV says no injuries were reported.

A pickup parked by the wood shop was damaged because of the fire. The house that’s near the wood shop had no major damage.

