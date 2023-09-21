District releases full list of candidates running for Sioux City School Board

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The final list of candidates for the Sioux City School Board has been released.

Thursday, Sept. 21 was the final day for potential candidates to submit their names for the upcoming election. With the deadline now passed, a total of 11 candidates have been announced.

The full list can be seen below:

Marguerite Cortez Running for a four-year term.

Lance Ehmcke Running for a four-year term.

Semehar Ghebrekidan Running to fill the last two years of Perla Alarcon-Flory’s term.

Incumbent Dan Greenwell Running to fill the last two years of Perla Alarcon-Flory’s term.

Incumbent Phillip Hamman Running for a four-year term.

Jebediah Hibbs Running for a four-year term.

Treyla Lee Running for a four-year term.

John Meyers Running for a four-year term.

Earl Miller Running for a four-year term.

Dustin Rhoades Running for a four-year term.

Trisha Rivers Running for a four-year term.



The election takes place on Nov. 7.

According to a district spokesperson, nine of the candidates will be running for the four open seats on the school board. Current school board members Monique Scarlett, Bernie Scolaro and Taylor Goodvin will not be running for reelection.

School Board President Dan Greenwell and Semehar Ghebrekidan will be running to serve the rest of Perla Alarcon-Flory’s term. Alarcon-Flory resigned from the school board earlier this year. Her seat was filled by Phillip Hamman, who is seeking to get elected for a four-year term.

