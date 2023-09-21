Gov. Kim Reynolds’ husband diagnosed with lung cancer

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with lung cancer, the governor's office announced Thursday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with lung cancer, the governor’s office announced Thursday.

Gov. Reynolds released the following statement:

“We’re grateful to the incredible medical team caring for Kevin. Our doctor has assured us that significant advancements in lung cancer treatment have been very effective and we have every reason to be optimistic. We are confident in our team as we begin treatment, and we will beat this together.”

“Kevin has been my anchor throughout our 41 years of marriage, and I will be the same for him as he begins treatment. We are blessed to be surrounded by a loving family and a community of prayer warriors. We know God is with us on this journey.”

