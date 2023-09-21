Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ husband diagnosed with lung cancer

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with lung cancer, the governor’s office announced Thursday.(Gov. Kim Reynolds' Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced her husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

“We’re grateful to the incredible medical team caring for Kevin,” said Gov. Reynolds in an official statement. “Our doctor has assured us that significant advancements in lung cancer treatment have been very effective and we have every reason to be optimistic. We are confident in our team as we begin treatment, and we will beat this together.

First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds is an Iowa native who was born in Osceola and worked on a family farm in Warren County, Iowa. He gained his bachelor’s degree in Agronomy at the University of Iowa before going on to work at the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a soil conservation and later as a district conversationalist. His career took him to Mount Pleasant and Leon, Iowa, and after 36 years of service, he retired in March 2017.

In 2017, Kevin Reynolds became Iowa’s first-ever First Gentleman when his wife, Kim Reynolds, became governor.

“Kevin has been my anchor throughout our 41 years of marriage, and I will be the same for him as he begins treatment,” said Gov. Reynolds “We are blessed to be surrounded by a loving family and a community of prayer warriors. We know God is with us on this journey.”

Kevin and Kim Reynolds married on April 3, 1982. They have three daughters and 11 grandchildren.

For more on the First Gentleman, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Keeler and Renee Arrowood were arrested after a pursuit
2 people arrested after pursuit on Hwy 75 with speeds up to 120 MPH
Sioux City man sentenced for embezzling from an Indian Tribal Organization
This happened on September 9th on West Ash Street in Pueblo while police say the boy was...
14-year-old boy shot while putting up Halloween decorations
Court documents show 6-year-old Jeremy has multiple skull fractures and brain swelling after...
Boy, 6, hospitalized after alleged baseball bat attack by neighbor
Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram, 33, died in the line of duty Sept. 13
End of Watch: Officer Kevin Cram laid to rest

Latest News

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with...
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ husband diagnosed with lung cancer
Sioux City Police investigating early morning shooting
Farmers across Iowa are starting harvest season, and that often means working with heavy...
Firefighter explains risk of grain bin emergencies during harvest season
Farmers across Iowa are starting harvest season, and that often means working with heavy...
Firefighter explains risk of grain bin emergencies during harvest season