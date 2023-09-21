Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ husband diagnosed with lung cancer

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced her husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

“We’re grateful to the incredible medical team caring for Kevin,” said Gov. Reynolds in an official statement. “Our doctor has assured us that significant advancements in lung cancer treatment have been very effective and we have every reason to be optimistic. We are confident in our team as we begin treatment, and we will beat this together.

First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds is an Iowa native who was born in Osceola and worked on a family farm in Warren County, Iowa. He gained his bachelor’s degree in Agronomy at the University of Iowa before going on to work at the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a soil conservation and later as a district conversationalist. His career took him to Mount Pleasant and Leon, Iowa, and after 36 years of service, he retired in March 2017.

In 2017, Kevin Reynolds became Iowa’s first-ever First Gentleman when his wife, Kim Reynolds, became governor.

“Kevin has been my anchor throughout our 41 years of marriage, and I will be the same for him as he begins treatment,” said Gov. Reynolds “We are blessed to be surrounded by a loving family and a community of prayer warriors. We know God is with us on this journey.”

Kevin and Kim Reynolds married on April 3, 1982. They have three daughters and 11 grandchildren.

For more on the First Gentleman, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.