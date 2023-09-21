Lakes Area News: Oktoberfest celebration on Sept. 30

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KUOO) - Final preparations are being made for this year’s Oktoberfest celebration in the Iowa Great Lakes.

Blain Andera, President and CEO of the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, says it will take place Saturday, Sept. 30 at Preservation Plaza, or the green space, at Arnolds Park.

”We have several things you have to register for. One of them is the outdoor vendor show and we are still accepting some more vendors. Go to UofOOktoberfest.com and click on the registration tab for that,” said Andera. “The bean bag tournament is at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and you have to pre-register for that as well, and there also is still time to get registered for the bike ride around West Lake Okoboji. It takes off at 10: a.m. from Preservation Plaza.”

Andera adds there will also be music and things for the kids.

”Shirts and Skins are going to be performing on the big stage from noon until 4 p.m. We’ve got inflatables that are going to be down there; Arnolds Park Amusement Park is bringing out a couple of their kid’s rides. Both of those events are free. At 1:00 pm we are giving away the E-V Smark e-bike,” said Andera. “Everybody who registers for the Oktoberfest bike ride is automatically registered. A couple of other events, the keg toss at 1:30 p.m., stein holding competition is at 2:30 p.m. and then the Kiwanis Duck Derby where someone is going to have an opportunity to win $1,000 is at 3:00 p.m.”

More information can be found here.

