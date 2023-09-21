Madison County deputies arrest man in connection to arson and burglary spree

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department says they have made an arrest in connection with a series of recent burglaries and arsons.

Deputies in Madison and Stanton Counties in Nebraska, have recently responded to multiple hay bale fires that appeared to be intentionally set.

In the same time frame, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a burglary at the Fairplay Golf Course in Norfolk, Nebraska, on Sept. 13. Then on Sept. 18, deputies responded to a fire call near the intersection of 837 Road and 554 Ave, southwest of Norfolk. During the investigation of the fire, it was determined that the building had been burglarized prior to being set on fire.

The sheriff’s department’s says they found evidence at the scene that suggested all the crimes were related. On Sept. 21 a Madison County Deputy on directed patrol made contact with 34-year-old Derrick Brugman of Norfolk, on the Fairplay Golf Course grounds and took him into custody.

An investigation into Brugman found property from both burglaries. Brugman is at the Madison County Jail on drug charges, possession of burglary tools and several burglary and arson charges

The connection between these crimes and the remaining hay bale fires is still being investigated.

