Man accused of killing Algona police officer has bond raised to $2M

ALGONA, Iowa (KTIV) - A judge has raised the bond for the man suspected of killing an Algona, Iowa, police officer, last week.

Kyle Ricke appeared remotely in Kossuth County Court, on Thursday afternoon. That’s after he was extradited from Brown County, Minnesota, back to Kossuth County, after his capture near Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, on Sept. 13. Ricke is accused of killing Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram earlier that day as Cram tried to arrest Ricke on an outstanding warrant in a harassment case.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, the judge raised Ricke’s bond from $1 million to $2 million, cash only. He’ll be back in court for a preliminary hearing next Friday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m.

