More rain and storms in the forecast into the weekend

Future Track
Future Track(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It became a day of rain in central and western Siouxland with heavy amounts falling in som areas.

The Sioux Gateway Airport had seen 1.92″ as of 3 pm while KTIV had picked up 1.39″.

We’ll see a small chance of a few thundershowers into Thursday night with southern Siouxland probably having a better chance than the rest of us with lows in the upper 50s.

Scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms will be possible during the day on Friday with highs in the mid 70s.

There will be a chance of some stronger thunderstorms heading into Friday evening and Friday night, although some of our forecast models have started to push some of those better chances to outside of the KTIV viewing area.

It will be a situation still worth watching especially with the Friday night football games going on across the region.

Chances of stronger storms that could become severe get better on Saturday as a line of storms may try to form and move eastward across the area with wind and hail being the primary threats although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Most of the KTIV viewing area is in a “slight risk” of severe storms on Saturday.

Highs on will be in the lower 70s.

Lighter shower chances will then be with us on both Sunday and again on Monday with highs in the low 70s both days.

Will conditions finally dry out after that?

I’ll have the very latest on your complete 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Keeler and Renee Arrowood were arrested after a pursuit
2 people arrested after pursuit on Hwy 75 with speeds up to 120 MPH
Sioux City man sentenced for embezzling from an Indian Tribal Organization
This happened on September 9th on West Ash Street in Pueblo while police say the boy was...
14-year-old boy shot while putting up Halloween decorations
Sioux City Police release more information on early morning shooting
Court documents show 6-year-old Jeremy has multiple skull fractures and brain swelling after...
Boy, 6, hospitalized after alleged baseball bat attack by neighbor

Latest News

Waking up to thunderstorms this Thursday morning
Waking up to thunderstorms this Thursday morning
Waking up to thunderstorms this Thursday morning
Future Track
Rain chance begins on Thursday for parts of Siouxland
Future Track
Rain chance begins on Thursday for parts of Siouxland