Morningside students participate in agriculture leadership summit focused on the future of farming and ranching

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A leader of one of the largest ag equipment companies in the world spoke to students at Morningside University, Wednesday night.

Collis Jones, the Vice President of U.S. Policy of Strategy for John Deere took questions from the head of Morningside’s Applied Agricultural and Food Studies Department.

Much of the discussion centered around how the decisions John Deere makes in the nation’s capital, can change farming in Siouxland.

Renewal of the Federal Farm Bill and its impact on Siouxland was another point of discussion.

”New farmers and ranchers, how do those programs actually impact our current customers and also our future customers? If it’s healthy policy for them, it’s healthy policy for us,” said Jones.

Jones also gave students advice on how to become more successful in the ag industry.

He compared the way John Deere markets as a company to the way students will go out into the world and market Morningside.

”It’s kind of like being in the Morningside environment here, so you bring all of these people in from different backgrounds, but they make Morningside better. When they leave, they make Morningside a better place because they go out and espouse all of the good things that happen here,” said Jones.

Jones emphasized how important it is to promote sustainability and innovation in agriculture as farmers and ranchers feed the world.

