Officials say city approved jail without fire dampers, now requires them, causing delay

The Law Enforcement Center will not open as scheduled
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury County’s new jail’s opening date was recently delayed. That delay is projected to cost just shy of $1.8M and possibly trigger a seven-month delay.

We’ve reported that previously, but why that happened is coming into sharper focus. On Wednesday we spoke with the architect of the project, Goldberg Group Architects.

Architect Kevin Rost said the original plans didn’t include enough fire dampers meant to prevent the spread of fire in the facility.

Even without the dampers, Rost says a Sioux City Inspector approved the initial plans, so they moved forward. Fast forward to June of 2023, and Rost said a Sioux City inspector was on site, noticed the lack of fire dampers, and required more to be installed.

Ultimately, the architects agree there needs to be more dampers. That takes us to September 12, when the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority announced the project would be delayed.

The Authority says Hausmann Construction, the contractor, argues the installation of the fire dampers will take 210 working days, and cost almost $1.8M.

However, the architects tell the Authority that’s too long, and too expensive of a timeline. But, that leads to the literal million-dollar question: Who is going to pay for this delay?

The Authority, the architect, the contractor, or the city?

The question was also raised, why did the Authority wait until September to tell the public the project was delayed when the damper issue was noticed in June? So far, we haven’t received a clear answer to either question.

