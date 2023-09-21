Ponca, Nebraska raises $13,000 to pack 75,000 meals for the hungry

PONCA, Neb. (KTIV) - One small Siouxland town, with a population of less than 1,000 people, raised $13,000 for the hungry.

Every year, local churches and the school district, in Ponca, Nebraska, team up for their annual “community service packing event”.

Before the packing event, they held fundraisers to raise money to buy the food supplies. After raising the money, they partnered with Mercy Meals and Norfolk’s Orphan Grain Train to get supplies and send the meals.

This year, they were able to raise $13,000, which will help them pack up to 75,000 meals.

That will make it their biggest year, yet. It’s big enough that they had to move into Ponca’s gymnasium.

“We had to expand. That’s really exciting for us to be able to expand into a larger space. And you know what, just the sense of community we get all being in the same room and packaging meals to people that you know, are maybe less fortunate than us that we can serve and assist with,” said Cortni Krusemark, one of the fundraiser coordinators.

Wednesday night, they had around 100 volunteers roll up their sleeves to help pack the meals. All of the volunteers were community members and came from local businesses and youth groups.

”This means a lot. I like to help people who are less fortunate and pray for them a lot. I like to do stuff for them to help them out because they are less fortunate than we are. And I know things are bad in Haiti right now so that’s pretty important,” said Tucker McGill, a Junior at Ponca High School.

Packing will continue into Thursday with the help of 7th through 12th graders at the school.

Once the meals are packed, Orphan Grain Train will send them, along with other meals packed, to 71 different countries.

