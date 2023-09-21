Sioux City Police investigating early morning shooting

By Brandon Martin
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City say they are investigating a shooting this morning on the city’s west side.

According to police call logs, officers responded to a call of a shooting at W 20th and Myrtle Streets. When they arrived they found a victim with a gunshot wound. That person was transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.

Police have not given information on a suspect, or if they are in custody. This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be added later.

